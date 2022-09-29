New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,229. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.45.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.