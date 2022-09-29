New England Research & Management Inc. Has $518,000 Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 289,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 35,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 30,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,303. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

