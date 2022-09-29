New England Research & Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Medtronic by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,183. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $128.85.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

