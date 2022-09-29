New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 1,975 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $9.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 125.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.74. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $308.24.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.45.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

