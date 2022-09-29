New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in EQT by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,187,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of EQT stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $39.02. 146,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,643,586. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s payout ratio is -22.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

