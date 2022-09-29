Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Position Decreased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 934.90 and a beta of 0.55. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average is $96.46.

Several research firms have commented on NBIX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.