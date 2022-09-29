Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $106.51. 90,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average is $112.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

