Neumann Capital Management LLC Purchases 330 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 2.0% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after purchasing an additional 318,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.47. The stock had a trading volume of 260,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,108. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

