Neumann Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,227 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,936. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average of $95.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.