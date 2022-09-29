Neumann Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,227 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJS stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,936. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average of $95.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $111.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.