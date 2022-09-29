Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $8.72 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,455 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.4% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after buying an additional 2,085,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,301,868. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

