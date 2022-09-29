Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUMG. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %
NUMG traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.96. 41,469 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.