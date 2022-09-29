Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUMG. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NUMG traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.96. 41,469 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.