Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Shares of NFLX opened at $245.20 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.79 and a 200 day moving average of $237.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

