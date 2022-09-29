Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $106.32

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.32 and last traded at $106.51, with a volume of 370738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

Nestlé Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

About Nestlé

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176,512 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after buying an additional 73,977 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 63.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 67,264 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $4,093,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,082,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

