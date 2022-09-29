Nerissa Kreher Sells 3,122 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) insider Nerissa Kreher sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $47,610.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at $315,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nerissa Kreher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Nerissa Kreher sold 3,068 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $47,032.44.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Nerissa Kreher sold 3,341 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $50,382.28.

On Friday, September 23rd, Nerissa Kreher sold 939 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $14,169.51.

On Thursday, September 15th, Nerissa Kreher sold 106 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,591.06.

On Friday, September 9th, Nerissa Kreher sold 800 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $12,056.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TRDA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,672. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

