NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Down 4.5%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 15,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,002,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

