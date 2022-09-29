NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.80 billion and $272.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.56 or 0.00018465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00088676 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00065780 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00031291 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001770 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002343 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007918 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000157 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Coin Profile
NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,199,935 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.
