NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) is River Road Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,148,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,274,303 shares during the quarter. NCR comprises approximately 2.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $160,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in NCR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NCR by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NCR by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NCR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in NCR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,960. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. NCR Co. has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $45.92.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley downgraded NCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

