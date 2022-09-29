nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers Sells 1,213 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $31,499.16.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $146,507.20.

nCino Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,432. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

