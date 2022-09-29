NatWest Group plc Sells 6,372 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

NatWest Group plc cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for 2.0% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 22 to CHF 22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

UBS Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 32,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

