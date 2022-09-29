NatWest Group plc Sells 5,320 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NatWest Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Insider Activity

Intel Trading Down 2.9 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 547,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,353,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

