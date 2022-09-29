NatWest Group plc Sells 260 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NatWest Group plc lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.94. 14,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.