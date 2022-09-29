NatWest Group plc Purchases 471 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NatWest Group plc raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 2.0% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded down $12.46 on Thursday, reaching $396.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $442.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.80. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.89.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

