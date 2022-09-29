NatWest Group plc Has $4.60 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NatWest Group plc increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.6% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.67. The stock had a trading volume of 38,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,225. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.98. The firm has a market cap of $172.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

