NatWest Group plc Buys 2,086 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NatWest Group plc lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 3.0% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.48. 18,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.15. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.93 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.57.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

