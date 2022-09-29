NatWest Group plc Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NatWest Group plc lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 3.5% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.6% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.40.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

