NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 217,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,256,140 shares.The stock last traded at $5.01 and had previously closed at $5.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.00.

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. NatWest Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.23%.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 225.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NatWest Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

