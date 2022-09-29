NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.79

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 85212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.00.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 22.23%.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 94,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 43,856 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 831,101 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NatWest Group by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 609,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.