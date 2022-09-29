National Bank Financial Weighs in on Richelieu Hardware Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year. The consensus estimate for Richelieu Hardware’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$487.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$472.40 million.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

RCH opened at C$37.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.91. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$32.35 and a twelve month high of C$51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

In other news, Director Lucie Chabot acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,687.50.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

