Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 521 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 541,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,461,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $246.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

