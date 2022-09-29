Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 0.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

NYSE:COF traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.67. The stock had a trading volume of 138,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,700. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average is $116.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

