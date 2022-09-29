Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 695 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,026,000 after buying an additional 814,239 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,665,000 after buying an additional 344,430 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,781,000 after buying an additional 297,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.09. The company had a trading volume of 145,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,097. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $198.79 and a one year high of $267.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

