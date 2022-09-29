Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 371 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.18. 263,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,321,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

