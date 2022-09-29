Nadler Financial Group Inc. Invests $61.47 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,791,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,469,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises 11.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 155,299 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.53. 476,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,995,673. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

