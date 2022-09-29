Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.92

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 798029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 17.28%.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

