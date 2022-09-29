Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Trading Down 4.1%

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 230.40 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.84). Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($2.96).
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MUL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Mulberry Group from GBX 357 ($4.31) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Mulberry Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.
The firm has a market cap of £127.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 265.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 281.79.
Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.
