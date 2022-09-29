Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Trading Down 4.1%

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 230.40 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.84). Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($2.96).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MUL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Mulberry Group from GBX 357 ($4.31) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Mulberry Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Mulberry Group alerts:

Mulberry Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £127.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 265.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 281.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Mulberry Group

In related news, insider Godfrey Pawle Davis purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £6,440 ($7,781.54).

(Get Rating)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.