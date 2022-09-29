MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Update

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSD Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in MSD Acquisition by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,757,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,075,000 after purchasing an additional 215,098 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $22,662,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,139,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,087,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 0.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,569,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Price Performance

MSDA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 46,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. MSD Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.17.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

