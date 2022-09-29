MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 15491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,996,234.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,607,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,996,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,132,765 shares in the company, valued at $37,607,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock worth $190,276,278. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in MP Materials by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.83.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

