Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Motus Stock Performance
Shares of Motus stock remained flat at $6.96 during trading on Thursday. 90 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. Motus has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $8.14.
Motus Company Profile
