Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $21,617.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.17, for a total value of $21,617.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,242,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,448,903.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Morningstar Stock Performance
Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $215.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.48 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MORN. TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
Institutional Trading of Morningstar
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.