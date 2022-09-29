Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $21,617.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.17, for a total value of $21,617.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,242,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,448,903.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $215.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.48 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MORN. TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,407,000 after acquiring an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

