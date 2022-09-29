Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,576,425,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.0 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

MS stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.80. 165,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,569,954. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

