Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $245.93

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $245.93 and last traded at $246.68, with a volume of 443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.33.

Moody’s Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.64.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,730,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

