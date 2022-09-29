Monte Financial Group LLC Purchases 564 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $97.57 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

