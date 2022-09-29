Monte Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $89.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.