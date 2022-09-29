Monte Financial Group LLC Has $4.70 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.