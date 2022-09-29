Monte Financial Group LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 2.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $133.91 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.16 and its 200-day moving average is $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

