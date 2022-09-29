Monte Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 3.8 %

ULTA stock opened at $409.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

