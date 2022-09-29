Monte Financial Group LLC Acquires 688 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $184.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.11 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.