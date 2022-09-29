Monte Financial Group LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $552,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after acquiring an additional 620,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 481,743 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of TMO opened at $517.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $566.13 and a 200 day moving average of $557.71. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.39%.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.