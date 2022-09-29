Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,738 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 458,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,615 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.8% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 204.6% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 23.1% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

