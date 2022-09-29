Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MONRF. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Moncler from €62.00 ($63.27) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Moncler from €57.00 ($58.16) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.33.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler Stock Performance

MONRF stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. Moncler has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $78.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.